Rubio’s Ivy League-Level Backfire Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:30s - Published 4 minutes ago Rubio’s Ivy League-Level Backfire Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) criticized the incoming Biden administration for their Ivy League educations, ignoring the elite universities of the Trump appointees Rubio himself confirmed. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend