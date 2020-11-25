Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Breaking: Football legend Maradona has died

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 06:15s - Published
Breaking: Football legend Maradona has died

Breaking: Football legend Maradona has died

One of the greatest footballers of all time, Maradona passed away aged 60 after suffering a heart attack in Tigre, Argentina.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Diego Maradona Diego Maradona Argentine football manager and former player

Soccer icon and World Cup winner Maradona dies [Video]

Soccer icon and World Cup winner Maradona dies

Argentinean soccer great Diego Maradona died on Wednesday, less than a month after his 60th birthday, following a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:31Published
The world’s lost a legend – Pele leads tributes to Diego Maradona [Video]

The world’s lost a legend – Pele leads tributes to Diego Maradona

Tributes have poured in for Diego Maradona who has died at the age of 60.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published
Diego Maradona Dies From Heart Attack at 60 [Video]

Diego Maradona Dies From Heart Attack at 60

Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He passed away just two weeks after undergoing surgery for a clot in his brain. Widely regarded as one of the best footballers of all time, Maradona was instrumental in Argentina’s 1986 World Cup win. Never far from controversy, he was responsible for the infamous 'Hand of God' goal that eliminated England from the tournament. He played club football for Boca Juniors, Napoli and Barcelona among others, and was adored by millions of fans for his unmatched abilities. But even at the height of his playing career in the 1980s, Maradona struggled with drug and alcohol addiction, receiving several bans for substance abuse before he retired from the pitch in 1997. He suffered an overdose in 2000 and a heart attack four years later, before appearing to turn his life around, taking charge of the Argentina national team as manager between 2008 and 2010. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:39Published
Soccer legend Diego Maradona rests in peace at 60 [Video]

Soccer legend Diego Maradona rests in peace at 60

Argentina soccer superstar Diego Maradona died of heart attack on Nov 25. He passed away at age of 60. Maradona also had undergone emergency surgery for subdural haematoma several weeks ago. Maradona had won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986 and is considered one of the greatest soccer players of all time.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Tigre, Buenos Aires Tigre, Buenos Aires City in Buenos Aires, Argentina


Argentina Argentina country in South America

Diego Maradona Dead at 60, Soccer Legend Dies Weeks After Brain Surgery

 Diego Maradona -- widely considered one of the greatest soccer players of all time -- has died at his home in Argentina, according to his reps. He was 60...
TMZ.com
Diego Maradona dies aged 60 [Video]

Diego Maradona dies aged 60

Soccer legend DIEGO MARADONA has died at the age of 60. The 1986 World Cup winner suffered a heart attack and passed away at his home in Tigre, in his native Argentina, on Wednesday, according to local reports.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Argentina football legend Maradona dies aged 60

Argentina legend Diego Maradona, one of the greatest footballers of all time, dies at the age of 60.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •HinduMid-DaytalkSPORTZee NewsNews24UpworthyNew Zealand Herald


'Find some comfort in the hands of God': Tributes paid to football legend Maradona

'Find some comfort in the hands of God': Tributes paid to football legend Maradona Tributes are pouring in for legendary footballer Diego Maradona, who has died at the age of 60.
Sky News - Published

Rahul Gandhi, other politicians pay heartfelt tribute to 'magician' Maradona

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona passed away on Wednesday after suffering a heart...
Mid-Day - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Argentina football legend Diego Maradona dies at 60 | Oneindia News [Video]

Argentina football legend Diego Maradona dies at 60 | Oneindia News

The Argentine soccer great, Diego Maradona passed away at the age of 60 on November 25 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Maradona was among the best players ever and who led his country to the 1986..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:52Published
Argentinian soccer legend, Diego Maradona, dies aged 60 [Video]

Argentinian soccer legend, Diego Maradona, dies aged 60

Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60 in the city of Tigre.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 05:16Published
Diego Maradona: Footballing legend who showed us the 'hand of God' dead at 60 [Video]

Diego Maradona: Footballing legend who showed us the 'hand of God' dead at 60

As controversial as he was talented, Maradona is a gigantic loss for the beautiful game.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 03:49Published