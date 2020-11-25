Breaking: Football legend Maradona has died

Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, after suffering a cardiac arrest.
He passed away just two weeks after undergoing surgery for a clot in his brain.
Widely regarded as one of the best footballers of all time, Maradona was instrumental in Argentina’s 1986 World Cup win.
Never far from controversy, he was responsible for the infamous 'Hand of God' goal that eliminated England from the tournament.
He played club football for Boca Juniors, Napoli and Barcelona among others, and was adored by millions of fans for his unmatched abilities.
But even at the height of his playing career in the 1980s, Maradona struggled with drug and alcohol addiction, receiving several bans for substance abuse before he retired from the pitch in 1997.
He suffered an overdose in 2000 and a heart attack four years later, before appearing to turn his life around, taking charge of the Argentina national team as manager between 2008 and 2010. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Argentina soccer superstar Diego Maradona died of heart attack on Nov 25. He passed away at age of 60. Maradona also had undergone emergency surgery for subdural haematoma several weeks ago. Maradona had won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986 and is considered one of the greatest soccer players of all time.
Soccer legend DIEGO MARADONA has died at the age of 60. The 1986 World Cup winner suffered a heart attack and passed away at his home in Tigre, in his native Argentina, on Wednesday, according to local reports.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:05Published