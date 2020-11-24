|
|
|
England Cuts 14-day Quarantine to Five Days for Travelers With Negative Test Results
Video Credit: Travel & Leisure - Duration: 00:56s - Published
England Cuts 14-day Quarantine to Five Days for Travelers With Negative Test Results
Despite the spike in coronavirus cases, England announced a new policy cutting the mandatory quarantine period by more than half.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Starting next month, some travelers going to England could cut their 14-day mandatory quarantine down...
NPR - Published
Also reported by •SeattlePI.com
|
LONDON (AP) — In a boost to holiday travel that will be cheered by families and businesses, the...
SeattlePI.com - Published
|
Just in time for holiday travelers, England is cutting the two-week quarantine facing people arriving...
FOXNews.com - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|