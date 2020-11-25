Investigation ongoing into Grenada County death

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 1 week ago

Law enforcement continues to investigate the death of a man who was found dead at a boat ramp in Grenada County.

County now sheriff investigators need your help in solving the crime.

Investigator joey ward said 47 year old christopher williams of the paris community went to the block house bar this weekend.

Ward said williams left around one sunday morning.

Ward said williams left the bar and went to young's landing boat ramp to get some sleep.

But someone approached williams and shot him twice in the chest.

Some campers found williams dead right before two that morning.

F you have any information that can help investigators solve this case call 662-227-8477