WAAY 31 Hero Salute: Master Chief Gaylon Dodson

He served in the U.S. Navy

This morning's salute goes to gaylon dodson-- from his wife, susan.

Born and raised in north alabama, gaylon dodson served 25 years in the u.s. navy.

He retired as a master chief and served as a cryptologic technician.

After his military career, he taught 15 years in decatur city schools.

He also spent countless hours volunteering with big brothers big sisters and created a program to teach responsible pet ownership to elementary school students in decatur, morgan and lawrence counties.

Susan, thank you for allowing us to salute your husband, gaylon dodson, and from all of us here at waay 31 thank you for your service.

