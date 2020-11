President-elect Biden says his family will have a 'separate Thanksgiving' due to COVID-19 Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Duration: 00:50s - Published 2 minutes ago President-elect Biden says his family will have a 'separate Thanksgiving' due to COVID-19 President-elect Joe Biden said it's hard but important to "forgo family traditions" this year as COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the country. 0

