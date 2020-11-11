Global  
 

Intermezzo in St. Pete joins more than 100 bars worldwide with Christmas pop-up

Video Credit: ABC Action News
Pete has joined more than 100 bars around the world by incorporating a pop-up Christmas theme they call, Miracle at Mezzo.


Giant Adventure | Morning Blend [Video]

Zack Perry takes us to the new Vincent Van Gogh art exhibit in St. Petersburg, FL.

St. Petersburg Dad Takes 6 Children Hostage – Reports

 A drunk father took six children hostage in his St. Petersburg apartment during a suspected dispute with his wife, Russian news outlets reported Tuesday...
St. Petersburg police investigating shooting that left 2 injured [Video]

The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two men injured Monday night.

USF St. Petersburg campus receives grant to help bring hydroponic greenhouse project to St. Pete [Video]

An effort to promote food security in South St. Petersburg is getting a boost from a $25,000 grant.

Lottery winners say thank you to carers [Video]

Lottery winner Natalie Cunliffe delivers Christmas hampers to Charnley Foldday centre to thank carers for their hard work. She is one of a number ofNorth West winners who have funded the hampers.

Mail-order mistletoe firm hoping for bumper Christmas [Video]

A mail-order mistletoe supplier is set for a busy few weeks despite the impactof Covid-19 on the wider festive industry. Sarah Starkey, of Mistletoe ByPost, says early signs look good for business as customers buy mistletoeonline for their homes and Christmas gatherings. The country's biggestmistletoe and holly auction was recently cancelled for the first time in overa century due to the pandemic.

Coronavirus Christmas rules likely to be tightened in Scotland, says Sturgeon [Video]

Rules allowing people to meet up at Christmas in Scotland are likely to betightened when they are set out on Thursday, Nicola Sturgeon has said. The UKGovernment and devolved administrations have agreed a joint plan to relaxsocial distancing rules over the festive period, allowing three households tomix from December 23 to 27.

Sturgeon: Stay at home over Christmas is the default message [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon has said her default advice for Scots over Christmas is to stay "in your own home, within your own household". The Scottish First Minister asked Scots not to visit relatives in other households over Christmas if they can help it, despite the relaxation of rules. "If you can get through this Christmas staying in your own home, within your own household, please do so," she said. "I want to stress today that just because we're allowing people to form a bubble (that) does not mean that you have to do it," Ms Sturgeon said. During her daily Covid-19 briefing on Wednesday, Ms Sturgeon said guidance about the festive period to be issued on Thursday is still being finalised. The UK Government and devolved administrations have agreed a joint plan to relax social distancing rules over the festive period, allowing three households to mix from December 23 to 27. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Silent Night Movie [Video]

Silent Night Movie Trailer aka Silent Night A Song for the World - Plot synopsis: Silent Night: A Song For The World is a compelling history of the world's most famous Christmas carol - narrated by..

