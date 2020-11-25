Global  
 

Mortal remains of Ahmed Patel brought to hometown Bharuch

The mortal remains of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel were brought to Sardar Patel Hospital in his hometown of Bharuch in Gujarat on November 25.

His last rites will likely be performed on November 26 in his native place.

The veteran Congress leader, a confidante of party's interim president Sonia Gandhi, passed away in the wee hours of November 25, his son Faisal Patel confirmed on Twitter.

Ahmed Patel had tested positive for coronavirus around a month back, and was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital.

The seasoned leader died due to multi-organ failure.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Sonia Gandhi, almost every political leader condoled Ahmed Patel's death.

PM Modi called him a person with "sharp mind" and someone who "strengthened" the Congress party.

Whereas Sonia Gandhi said she has lost an "irreplaceable comrade" in Ahmed Patel.


Ahmed Patel, Congress's man for all seasons, dies at 71

 The passing of veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel, or 'AP' as he was referred to, on Wednesday morning at a Gurgaon hospital after a long battle with..
When Ahmed Patel faced the most difficult election of his life

 Rajya Sabha MP and Congress treasurer Ahmed Patel, who passed away on Wednesday, was considered the party's master political strategist, chief trouble-shooter..
Politicos express grief on Ahmed Patel's demise

Politicos express grief on Ahmed Patel's demise

Politicos expressed condolences over the demise of Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel. "We are saddened by the demise of Ahmed Patel ji and stand with his family in this hour of grief," Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed condolences. Congress' Salman Khurshid also remembered Ahmed Patel. "Ahmed Patel's demise is a big shock for us. He was a strong pillar of the Congress party. He was a skilled party in-charge. In a true sense, he was Congress' crisis manager," said Congress' Anand Sharma. Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure.

Ahmed Patel: Sonia Gandhi's top lieutenant and key Congress strategist

 Ahmed Patel, a staunch loyalist of Nehru-Gandhi family and Congress Party's top strategist, died in a Gurugram hospital on Wednesday due to multi-organ failure...
PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to Ahmed Patel

PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to Ahmed Patel

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of November 25 (Wednesday), his son Faisal confirmed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tribute to Ahmed Patel and tweeted-"Saddened by demise of Ahmed Patel Ji. He spent years in public life, serving society. Known for his sharp mind, his role in strengthening the Congress party would always be remembered. Spoke to his son Faisal and expressed the condolences. May Ahmed Bhai's soul rest in peace."Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed grief over the demise of Ahmed Patel and tweeted, "His passing away leaves an immense void."Rahul Gandhi also expressed condolences over the passing away of senior party leader Ahmed Patel and tweeted, "He was a tremendous asset." He was 71-year-old. Patel, was also the Treasurer of the Indian National Congress, had tested positive for the COVID-19 on October 01 and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on November 15. On October 1, Patel, while disclosing that he was tested positive for the COVID-19, had urged all those who came in contact with him in past few days to undergo self-isolation. Congress president Sonia Gandhi paid tribute on death of Ahmed Patel and said, "In Shri Ahmed Patel, I have lost a colleague, whose entire life was dedicated to Congress. I have lost an irreplaceable comrade, a faithful colleague and a friend. Feel deeply for his bereaved family to whom I offer my sincere feelings of empathy and support."

PM ticks off Maha, Bengal for cold-shouldering pet projects

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday ticked off some of the state governments for not coming on board for his government's prominent schemes and projects..
New Education Policy meant to develop self-confidence: PM Narendra Modi

 "The aim of the new National Education Policy is that the youth of the country gets to know itself," the PM said at the centennial celebrations of University of..
India's ancient books have mention of democratic values: President Kovind

India's ancient books have mention of democratic values: President Kovind

While addressing at the 80th All India Presiding Officers' Conference in Gujarat's Kevadia on November 25, President Ram Nath Kovind said, "I am glad that the Indian government since 2015, has taken the decision to celebrate Constitution Day on every 26th of November." "Today, when democratic institutions are being questioned around the world, the Indian institutions are gaining more strength. Our ancient books have mentions of democratic values. Our founding fathers gave a final form to these sentiments in the Constitution," he added.

COVID-19: Mandatory RT-PCR test begins at Mumbai's Dadar Railway Station

COVID-19: Mandatory RT-PCR test begins at Mumbai's Dadar Railway Station

A mandatory RT-PCR test rule began in Mumbai from November 25 (Wednesday) amid rising cases of coronavirus pandemic. Travellers from Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa and Gujarat arrived at Mumbai's Dadar Railway Station to undergo mandatory RT-PCR test.

