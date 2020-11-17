Global  
 

PS5 to Be Restocked by Some Retailers Before Black Friday

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:11s - Published
PlayStation took to Twitter to reveal that more consoles will be available before the end of the year.

These retailers intend to restock the console:.

Walmart , Walmart's website says it will have more PS5 consoles (and Xbox Series X and S consoles) for purchase online at 9 p.m.

ET on Nov.

25.

Gamestop , "All stores will have a minimum of two PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles at store opening" on Nov.

27.

Sam's Club , The store has restocked PS5 bundles as recently as Nov.

24, so keep an eye out for stock notifications.

Other stores worth keeping an eye on are Kohl's, Best Buy, Sony Direct, Amazon and BJ's.

These stores have recently listed (and sold out) of more consoles or bundles, so it's possible they may soon have more to sell


