Comcast Faces Backlash Over New Home Data Limits

In January, Comcast will add data caps to its home-internet plans.

According to Business Insider the caps will be instituted in 14 states.

Customers with Xfinity internet plans that aren't unlimited will be constrained to 1.2 TB of data per month, or face overage charges.

Comcast has had data caps in other parts of the country since 2016.