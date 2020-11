Macy's Holiday Pet Displays Go Virtual Amid Coronavirus Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:02s - Published 5 minutes ago Macy's Holiday Pet Displays Go Virtual Amid Coronavirus CBSN Bay Area interviews Dr. Jennifer Scarlett, President of the SF SPCA, about how the annual holiday display at Macy’s in San Francisco’s Union Square is going digital this year due to the pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Advertisement

Advertisement pawsr: The social network just for pets



Learn more