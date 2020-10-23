Global  
 

Thanksgiving Ravens-Steelers Game Postponed Due to COVID-19

Thanksgiving Ravens-Steelers Game Postponed Due to COVID-19.

The NFL made the announcement on Wednesday after several Ravens players and staff members were placed on the COVID-19 Reserve List.

The list contains players or team employees who have either been deemed "high risk" or who have tested positive for the virus.

As of Wednesday afternoon, two other Thanksgiving matchups are still on.

Those games are the Detroit Lions vs.

The Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys vs.

Washington Football Team


