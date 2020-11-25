Holiday Travel Safety

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 1 day ago

Troopers have a warning if you're gonna be out on the roadways be safe and don't speed.

"*10 mph troopers have a warning if you're gonna be out on the roadways be safe and don't speed.

Officers with the iowa state patrol report a big increase in lawbreakers as the holiday travel season gets underway.

Kimt news 3's maleeha kamal has more on the story.

I spoke to sgt.

Alex dinkla with the iowa state patrol who says that folks aren't following the speed limits.

Due to the pandemic students are distance learning while their parents are working from home.

So, there have been fewer drivers on the road.

Sgt.

Dinkla wants drivers to know the state patrol has an eye out for speeders.

"we've seen a sharp increase in a 4 year average of people driving a 100 miles an hour and our officers written those citations.

Today we are still at a 108 percent increase in the citations written in an hundred miles per hour or more.

Here in minnesota from april 1

may 21, the minnesota state patrol saw a 149 increase in sergeant dinkla says there has been a significant increase in drivers going more than 25 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.... an increase of