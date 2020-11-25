Global  
 

President Trump Pardons Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:31s - Published
President Trump Pardons Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn

President Donald Trump announced he has pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn.


Trump pardons former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI

President Trump’s pardon of Flynn marks a full embrace of the retired general he had ousted from...
Donald Trump pardons Michael Flynn, taking direct aim at Russia probe

Donald Trump pardons Michael Flynn, taking direct aim at Russia probe US President Donald Trump pardoned former national security adviser Michael Flynn on Wednesday (US...
Reports: Trump Plans to Pardon Former Aide Michael Flynn

President Donald Trump plans to pardon his former national security adviser Michael Flynn who had...
President Donald Trump Plans To Pardon Michael Flynn [Video]

President Donald Trump plans on pardoning former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Trump plans to pardon Michael Flynn: source [Video]

U.S. President Donald Trump has told allies he plans to pardon his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday (November 24). Gloria Tso..

Trump Allegedly Plans to Pardon Michael Flynn Before Leaving Office [Video]

Before officially leaving the office in 2021, there are a couple of things on President Trump’s to-do list. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

