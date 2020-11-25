President Trump Pardons Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn
President Donald Trump announced he has pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
President Donald Trump Plans To Pardon Michael FlynnPresident Donald Trump plans on pardoning former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
Trump plans to pardon Michael Flynn: sourceU.S. President Donald Trump has told allies he plans to pardon his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday (November 24). Gloria Tso..
Trump Allegedly Plans to Pardon Michael Flynn Before Leaving OfficeBefore officially leaving the office in 2021, there are a couple of things on President Trump’s to-do list. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.