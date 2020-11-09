Dow, S&P pull back from record highs

The S&P 500 and Dow closed lower Wednesday as mounting U.S. layoffs in the wake of new lockdowns to contain surging COVID-19 infections dampened investor risk appetite.

Wisconsin governor renews mask mandate Wisconsin's governor on Friday extended a statewide mask mandate despite a legal challenge from conservatives, renewing an emergency health order requiring face coverings in public spaces to curb an alarming surge in COVID-19 infections. Fred Katayama reports.

G20 to pledge to pay for fair access to vaccines Leaders of the world's 20 biggest economies on Sunday will pledge to pay for a fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, drugs and tests around the world so that poorer countries are not left out, and to extend debt relief to them, a draft G20 communique showed. Fred Katayama reports.

Global stocks hit record highs Global shares reached record highs on Wednesday after the Dow Jones broke 30,000, with investors relieved at the prospect of a smooth handover of power after the U.S. presidential election and confident a COVID-19 vaccine would soon be ready. Francis Maguire reports.

Slack Spikes 32%, Reports Of Takeover By Salesforce Slack rocketed as much as 32% higher on Wednesday after Dow Jones reported Salesforce.com is in talks to acquire the workspace-communications company. Such a deal would likely value Slack at more than the $17 billion market cap it held before shares jumped. There's no guarantee the talks will lead to a takeover, and Salesforce could target another company for an acquisition, sources familiar with the matter told Dow Jones.

Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street Friday following another choppy day of trading as worries about the worsening pandemic undercut growing optimism about..

Dow Jumps 210 Points On Vaccine News From AstraZeneca On Monday, US stocks rose. AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine candidate demonstrated an average efficacy rate of 70%. This is the third COVID-19 vaccine said to have surpassed the Food and Drug Administration's requirement of 50% effectiveness. S&P 500: 3,580.82, up 0.7% Dow Jones industrial average: 29,473.41, up 0.7% (210 points) Nasdaq composite: 11,929.04, up 0.6%

Slowing labor market recovery weighs on stocks The S&P 500 and the Dow retreated Wednesday as a surprise rise in weekly jobless claims added to signs the recovery of the labor market was stalling amid a surge in COVID-19 infections. Fred Katayama reports.

