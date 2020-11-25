|
|
|
Taylor Swift Admitted That Joe Alwyn Wrote Two Songs on 'Folklore'
Video Credit: InStyle - Duration: 00:46s - Published
"Joe plays piano beautifully."
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
While discussing the song Exile in her new film dedicated to creating the album, the 30-year-old...
Upworthy - Published
Also reported by •BBC News
|
Joe Alwyn was credited under a pseudonym on two tracks on Taylor Swift's latest album Folklore.
BBC News - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|