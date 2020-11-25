Taylor Swift Admitted That Joe Alwyn Wrote Two Songs on 'Folklore'

Taylor Swift Confirms Joe Alwyn Co-Wrote 2 'Folklore' Songs



The rumours are true! Taylor Swift confirmed in her new Disney+ special that her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, co-wrote two songs on her latest album 'Folklore' under the pseudonym William Bowrey. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 03:09 Published 48 minutes ago

Taylor Swift Confirms Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Co-Wrote Songs on ‘Folklore’



Taylor Swift Confirms Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Co-Wrote Songs on ‘Folklore’. When ‘Folklore’ dropped in July, fans spotted an unfamiliar name, William Bowery, credited on the tracks “Betty”.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:20 Published 3 hours ago