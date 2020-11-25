Hands On Training At The Clubhouse

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 10 minutes ago

A 100 year old building in Mason City is soon to be demolished.

"*10 mph a 100 year old building in mason city is soon to be demolished.

But before it fades into history ?

"* the fire department is utilizing the mason city country club's clubhouse for some vital hands?

"*on training.

"* the clubhouse that hs been modified over the years and is an iconic building will soon be just in our memory.

But before that time comes ?

"* first responders with the mason city police and fire departments are utilizing this fabled clubhouse for training.

While the police department used the upstairs for their training ?

"* the fire departmet used the downstairs for fire sprinkler training.

Crews are learning how the system works ?

"* and how to prevent water damage.

Deputy chief jamey medlin says being able to utilize a building like the clubhouse can provide "we're doing it all the time, whether its in the station we're doing training.

We've had some great opportunities at utilizing some buildings for some training, so it's been very beneficial for the fire department."

In addition ?

"* chief medlin says crews alo covered how to shut off the gas meter and kill electrical power to a building during a fire.

Chief medlin also mentioned that with new staff on the department ?

"* this week's hands?

"*on real?

"* lif