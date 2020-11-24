Global  
 

Nearly 1 Million Sunbeam Crock-Pots Recalled

Nearly 1 Million Sunbeam Crock-Pots Recalled

Nearly 1 Million Sunbeam Crock-Pots Recalled

There's a consumer alert about a major Crock-Pot recall right before Thanksgiving.


Crock-Pot recall: Sunbeam Products recalls more than 900,000 pressure cookers for burn risk after 99 injuries

More than 914,000 Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers are being recalled for a potential...
A warning if you own this sunbeam crock-pot! 900,000 of them are being voluntarily recalled because of a burn risk.

Sunbeam Products is voluntarily recalling more than 900,000 of its Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers for a potential burn hazard. CBSN Boston's Breana Pitts has the story.

