UNC Men's Basketball Season Is Off To A Ruff Start Due To A Positive COVID Test

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:24s - Published
The team has cancelled their first two games due to a positive COVID test, details on who tested positive has not been shared yet.


