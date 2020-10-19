Morgan Wallen Given Second Chance as ‘SNL’ Musical Guest.

Global  
 

On Wednesday, ‘Saturday Night Live’ announced that Wallen will perform on their December 5 show.

Wallen was previously scheduled to be the show's musical guest in October.

However, he was axed from the show due to their strict COVID-19 protocols.

Videos had surfaced online of Wallen partying at a bar in Alabama, blatantly ignoring social-distancing standards.

The country music star ultimately took ownership of his irresponsible behavior, saying it was “short-sighted.” .

I know I put them in jeopardy, and I take ownership for this.

I’d like to apologize to ‘SNL,’ to my fans, to my team for bringing me these opportunities, and I let them down, Morgan Wallen, via Instagram.

Wallen has since humbly responded to the news of his second chance.

He simply tweeted a photo of the ‘SNL’ announcement with the caption, “let’s try this again.”


