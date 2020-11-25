Global  
 

Trump Pardons Michael Flynn

President Donald Trump has pardoned former national security advisor Michael Flynn.

On Wednesday, Trump tweeted that Flynn would receive a "full pardon." Business Insider reports that Flynn pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying to the FBI about his communications with Sergey Kislyak, then Russia's ambassador to the US.

Flynn initially cooperating with prosecutors.

Then, he shook up his legal team and took a more combative stance against the Justice Department.

He accused them of entrapment and moving to withdraw his guilty plea.


