Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fort Lauderdale's Holiday Park Can Eventually Become COVID-19 Vaccine Spot

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:25s - Published
Fort Lauderdale's Holiday Park Can Eventually Become COVID-19 Vaccine Spot

Fort Lauderdale's Holiday Park Can Eventually Become COVID-19 Vaccine Spot

CBS4's Ted Scouten shares the latest details on a Fort Lauderdale park that can be used for drive-thru coronavirus vaccine site.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

PM Modi visits Serum Institute of India to review COVID-19 vaccine development [Video]

PM Modi visits Serum Institute of India to review COVID-19 vaccine development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Maharashtra's Pune on November 28. He visited Serum Institute of India to review COVID-19 vaccine development. Earlier in the day, the PM also visited Zydus..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:24Published
Watch: PM Modi greets people gathered outside Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad [Video]

Watch: PM Modi greets people gathered outside Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people gather outside Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad on November 28. He reviewed the COVID-19 vaccine development at Bharat Biotech facility. Earlier in the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
PM Modi visits Bharat Biotech facility to review COVID vaccine development [Video]

PM Modi visits Bharat Biotech facility to review COVID vaccine development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 28 visited Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad to review the COVID-19 vaccine development. Earlier in the day, PM also visited the Zydus Biotech Park in..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published