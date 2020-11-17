Global  
 

Oh, Snap! Why Obama's Looking Forward To The Biden Administration

Former President Barack Obama threw some geographic shade at the Trump administration in an interview with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday.

Business Insider reports Obama praised President-elect Joe Biden's foreign policy picks for the incoming administration.

Obama said that he was looking forward to seeing an administration where people 'know where countries are.'

In June 2017, President Donald Trump reportedly mispronounced Nepal and Bhutan as "Nipple" and "Button." When looking at a map, the leader of the free world had to be told where the countries were located.


