Trump Pardons Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn

Tom Wait reports.

Michael Flynn had pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI in the early days of that investigation,...
SBS - Published Also reported by •Washington PostCBS NewsBBC NewsBusiness InsiderThe AgeNew Zealand Herald


Afternoon Briefs: Trump pardons Michael Flynn; lawyer suspended for cyberattack knowledge

*Trump pardons former national security adviser Flynn* President Donald Trump announced Wednesday...
ABA Journal - Published Also reported by •New Zealand Herald



[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during the investigation into Russian meddling in..

Michael Flynn pleaded guilty three years ago to lying about his conversations with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

President Donald Trump has pardoned former national security advisor Michael Flynn. On Wednesday, Trump tweeted that Flynn would receive a "full pardon." Business Insider reports that Flynn pleaded..

