Emails Show Colorado Unemployment Resources Were Already Lacking At Start Of Coronavirus Pandemic

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of November 25, 2020



The latest hospital data shows 1,794 hospital beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients – 55 more than Tuesday with 198 patients discharged or transferred from hospitals over the past.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 00:25 Published 1 hour ago

Longmont man says family averted Thanksgiving superspreader event



As some struggle with the decision on whether to hold a Thanksgiving celebration, a local man says his family averted a worst-case scenario by canceling theirs. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 01:49 Published 1 hour ago