Local non-profit asks people to write a Christmas card to a veteran Video Credit: WYFF - Duration: 03:04s - Published 3 minutes ago Local non-profit asks people to write a Christmas card to a veteran Veterans Last Patrol will send cards to veterans here in the Upstate and around the country this holiday season. 0

