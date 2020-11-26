HS BB: South Spencer Tops Tecumseh On The Road

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 3 days ago

The state tournament.

That was tough but i said then and i say now you know, it's just there are a lot more things going on in the world, i think it was the right thing to do.

It was tough but, at least we were allowed to get through our sectional play.

I felt so bad for the spring sports kids that didn't even get to play at all.

So at least we had a season, yeah it was unfortunate but i think we've just got to look forward and move ahead.

Dease- really life changed that day.

We all got quarantined, we all had to go home and couldn't go anywhere so it was really like the day life changed for everybody.

Not only did the panthers lose a chance to win a regional, they also lost khristian lander who reclassified and departed for bloomington to play for iu.

Adams- we're happy for khristian, we wish him all the luck in the world but we feel like we have a really good team.

