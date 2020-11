Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:14s - Published 56 seconds ago

Local job openings are listed at fox4now.com/rebound

SOCIAL SAFETY IN MIND.

FOR TIPSTO HAVE A SAFE HOLIDAY MEALVISIT FOX 4 NOW DOT COM.WHAT DO THE COMPANIES LISTED ONYOUR SCREEN HAVE IN COMMON?THEY’RE LOOKING FOR EXPERIENCEDLINE COOKS OR CHEFS!

FIND THESEAND MORE JOBS AT FOX 4 NOW