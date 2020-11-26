Rival coaches friendly before Egg Bowl

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 1 day ago

Mississippi State will try to win the Egg Bowl for the third year in a row, something the Bulldogs have done only twice since 1941.

- mississippi state... will try t- win this game for the third - year, in a row...something the- bulldogs have done only - twice... since 1941.- and they have a shot if they- play like they did at georgia.- in a rivalry game, of this- magnitude... you might expect - some tension between the head - coaches... not getting that - here... mike leach seems to - genuinely like lane kiffin.

- - "you try to avoid as many borin people- as you can.

Lane's not boring,- so i've always been excited to- spend time with him.

If you're- - - - stuck at one of these coaches - meeting things that everybody - pretends are so - important, lane lightens it up - little bit.

I for one am happy- that he's there, so."

- -