Clearwater man defrosts Thanksgiving turkey in swimming pool

Duration: 01:28s
Clearwater man defrosts Thanksgiving turkey in swimming pool

Clearwater man defrosts Thanksgiving turkey in swimming pool

A Clearwater man threw his Thanksgiving turkey in his swimming pool to defrost it.


Downtown Merchants Association | Morning Blend [Video]

Downtown Merchants Association | Morning Blend

The district in downtown Clearwater continues to have its streets closed to vehicle traffic with plenty of outdoor seating and outdoor live music.

Duration: 04:45
You can order a custom wine label with your pet's face on it and benefit a local shelter [Video]

You can order a custom wine label with your pet's face on it and benefit a local shelter

The Humane Society of Pinellas is working with a Clearwater winery in an online fundraiser that features custom wine labels, and they're the perfect gift for animal lovers. Story: https://bit.ly/2KiaHPc

Duration: 00:21
Doors from Jim Morrison's Clearwater home turned into works of art [Video]

Doors from Jim Morrison's Clearwater home turned into works of art

Jim Morrison lived with his grandparents in Clearwater while he was attending college. That home has since been demolished, but the doors inside were salvaged and turned into works of art.

Duration: 02:14