Owl rescued from New York Christmas tree returns to the wild

A federal judge on Tuesday rejected a U.S. government request to drop Donald Trump as a defendant in a defamation lawsuit by a writer who said the president falsely denied raping her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
[NFA] President Trump's lawyer said Trump will appeal to the Supreme Court after a federal appeals court on Wednesday said Manhattan's district attorney can enforce a subpoena seeking Donald Trump's tax returns and other financial records for a criminal probe into the U.S. president and his businesses. Colette Luke has more.
Despite leading the way in controlling the coronavirus, New York City was among the slowest areas in the country to restart indoor dining - something it is now doing at just 25 percent capacity, providing a small boost to struggling restaurants. Lisa Bernhard has more.
Rudy Giuliani is up against numerous calls for his license to practice law to be revoked. But the bar to disbarment is set very high, and legal experts are divided as to whether Giuliani's conduct has..