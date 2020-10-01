Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Owl rescued from New York Christmas tree returns to the wild

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Owl rescued from New York Christmas tree returns to the wild

Owl rescued from New York Christmas tree returns to the wild

An owl that was rescued from the Rockefeller Centre Christmas tree has beenreleased back into the wild.

The tiny Saw-whet owl was named Rockefeller –Rocky for short – after it was found by a worker setting up the tree onNovember 16 at the Manhattan complex.

The owl was apparently trapped in the75ft Norway spruce when it was cut down 170 miles north, in New York onNovember 12.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

New York City New York City Most populous city in the United States

Christmas tree owl released into the wild

 An owl that was discovered inside this year's Rockefeller Christmas tree after it was transported from upstate New York to New York City has been released back..
USATODAY.com

NYC restaurant takes COVID test at door

 A New York restaurant is one of the first in the city to require patrons to submit to a COVID-19 test before they enter — for a $50 fee. (Nov. 25)
USATODAY.com

Purdue guilty plea 'cuts head off' opioid serpent

 A NY attorney says Purdue Pharma's guilty plea "is a very, very important step" in addressing the opioid crisis but will never bring back the people who died...
USATODAY.com

Rockefeller Center Rockefeller Center Skyscraper complex in Manhattan, New York

Rockefeller Center’s famous Christmas tree 'on brand for 2020'

 This year's New York City holiday season landmark is dubbed "balding" by social medic critics.
BBC News
Christmas tree arrives at NYC's Rockefeller Center [Video]

Christmas tree arrives at NYC's Rockefeller Center

[NFA] New York City received a much-needed boost on Saturday with the arrival of a giant Christmas tree that marks the unofficial start of the 2020 holiday season. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:57Published

Manhattan Manhattan Borough in New York City and county in New York, United States

New York protesters demand 'every vote is counted' [Video]

New York protesters demand 'every vote is counted'

Protesters took to the streets of Manhattan on Wednesday demanding that states count all ballots in the presidential election.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:32Published
DOJ can't defend Trump in rape defamation suit: judge [Video]

DOJ can't defend Trump in rape defamation suit: judge

A federal judge on Tuesday rejected a U.S. government request to drop Donald Trump as a defendant in a defamation lawsuit by a writer who said the president falsely denied raping her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:18Published
Prosecutor can obtain Trump's tax returns, court rules [Video]

Prosecutor can obtain Trump's tax returns, court rules

[NFA] President Trump's lawyer said Trump will appeal to the Supreme Court after a federal appeals court on Wednesday said Manhattan's district attorney can enforce a subpoena seeking Donald Trump's tax returns and other financial records for a criminal probe into the U.S. president and his businesses. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:05Published
Indoor dining a step forward for NYC restaurants [Video]

Indoor dining a step forward for NYC restaurants

Despite leading the way in controlling the coronavirus, New York City was among the slowest areas in the country to restart indoor dining - something it is now doing at just 25 percent capacity, providing a small boost to struggling restaurants. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:04Published

Related news from verified sources

Christmas tree owl released into the wild

An owl that was discovered inside this year's Rockefeller Christmas tree after it was transported...
USATODAY.com - Published

Tiny owl rescued from New York Rockefeller Christmas tree

Tiny owl rescued from New York Rockefeller Christmas tree Wide eyed and, wrapped in swaddling bands, a tiny owl was delivered to a New York bird sanctuary...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Rocky the owl back in the wild after Rockefeller Christmas tree rescue in New York

Good news for fans of Rocky - the Northern saw-whet owl rescued in New York City has been...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •CBS News



Related videos from verified sources

Christmas tree owl released into the wild [Video]

Christmas tree owl released into the wild

Video courtesy of Ravensbeard Wildlife Center via AP

Credit: KTXL     Duration: 00:52Published
Experts Say If Giuliani Is Disbarred, It Won't Be Over The Election [Video]

Experts Say If Giuliani Is Disbarred, It Won't Be Over The Election

Rudy Giuliani is up against numerous calls for his license to practice law to be revoked. But the bar to disbarment is set very high, and legal experts are divided as to whether Giuliani's conduct has..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published
New York Weather: CBS2 11/25 Evening Forecast at 6PM [Video]

New York Weather: CBS2 11/25 Evening Forecast at 6PM

CBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for November 25 at 6 p.m.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:59Published