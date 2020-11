Diego Maradona memorialized on Columbian monument Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:27s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:27s - Published Diego Maradona memorialized on Columbian monument A monument in Barranquilla City, Columbia is lit up in the colors of Argentina while displaying a message paying tribute to Diego Maradona on Wednesday night, November 25. 0

