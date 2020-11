WEEKEND...AHEAD OF GEORGIA’S RUNOFF ELECTION ON TUESDAY.PURDUE PHARMA PLEADS GUILTY...ADMITTING ITS ROLE IN THENATION’S OPIOID EPIDEMIC.THE FELONY CHARGES INCLUDECONSPIRACY TO DEFRAUD THE UNITEDSTATES AND TWO COUNTS OFCONSPIRACY TO VIOLATE THEFEDERAL ANTI- KICKBACK STATUE.PURDUE PHARMA ADMITTED TOVARIOUS CLAIMS INCLUDING...WITHHOLDING INFORMATION ABOUTOXYCONTIN FROM THE FEDERAL DRUGADMINISTRATION... OFFERINGPAYMENTS TO HEALTH CARE WORKERSIN ORDER TO WRITE MORE OXYCONTINPRESCRIPTIONS... AND ALLOWINGFOR THE DRUG TO BEOVERPRESCRIB



