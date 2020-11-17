How bars are handling new Covid-19 restrictions

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 2 minutes ago

Could tightened restrictions impact sales at Iowa bars this holiday season?

Is coming up./// they call it blackout wednesday or even 'drinksgiving'.

It's when college students ?

"* home for the holiday ?

"* go out with friends from their hometown and throw back some drinks.

But with the pandemic looming large over everything we do ?

*- could the blackout be a bust for local bars?

Kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live in mason city with more.

Nick?

George and katie ?

"* with restrictions in place in both iowa and minnesota ?

"* folks wo are out looking to celebrate ahead of turkey day might not have a lot of time to tie one on.

One bar owner i spoke with said the pandemic is already impacting his business.

This is the happy donkey in downtown mason city ?

"* known for their tantalizing tacos and nearly endless selection of tequila.

Owner luis garcia tells me bar business is down.

"the only thing that is helping us is because we are taking some take out orders."

Governor reynolds restrictions limits groups to eight people ?

"* unless it's the same household.

Customers must beseated when eating or drinking... and there is a new curfew.

Bars aren't able to stay open until 2 a?

"* m.

"we have to close at ten o?

"* cloc, so that's another big thing that's effecting, you know, all the business."

Garcia says he's noticed less customers coming in with the most recent surge in covid?

"*19 cases.

Not only is he worried about his own business ?

"* but all small businesses who could be impacted.

"there's a totally big difference now with the pandemic coming back.

So, now it's effecting all the businesses, i think it's not just us."

Still, garcia is grateful for his loyal customers and he plans on showing his gratitude ?

"* appropriately on thanksgiving.

"we are able to garcia also tells me he does understand the need for the pandemic restrictions ?

"* in order to keep covid?

"*19 from spiraling even further.

Live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3.

Thanks nick.

