It's not too late to go grocery shopping for Thanksgiving

Hyvee says it is well-stocked

Announced if you're still digging through your cook book and putting the finishing touches on a shopping list for a thanksgiving feast tomorrow... there still may be time to find what you need.

Well katie and george... we've all been there.

It's thanksgiving day... you're getting ready to throw something in the oven... and you realize you forgot the pecans for the pecan pie.

If this sounds a little too specific... that's because it happened to me.

But i have good news if you find yourself in that anxiety inducing spot... hy?

"*vee says they're all stocked up with plenty of thanksgiving ingredients.

"we have plenty of everything."

Music to the ears of late thanksgiving shoppers.

"we see that they're still planning thanksgiving, they're out there and getting their turkeys and stuffing and potatoes and everything for that traditional meal."

While this thanksgiving may feel different than others... the staff at hy?

"* vee says they've kept an eye on consumer trends... and adjusted to make sure shoppers have everything they need for a downsized holiday feast.

"we see the smaller turkeys, the 12 to 18 pounds are what our customers are getting.

Even sometimes the turkey breast and other options as well.

And then also our pre?

"* made holiday packs are extremely popular.

And these are pre?

"* made, and they're just ready to go."

Buzynski also says orders through hy?

"* vee's curbside pickup app... aisles online... have trippled since the beginning of the pandemic... and have been an increasingly popular option in the past few weeks.

"we're seeing more people are opting to shop for their groceries online, and that's a trend that we will continue to see rise as people just decide that they would rather order their groceries online, pick it up curbside, hy?

"*vee also says they've increased staff and cleaning measures.

And by the way... if you're looking for a little more than cranberries and potatoes... the grocers say they're hiring and need more help this holiday season.

Live in rochester... anthony monzon... kimt news three.

Thanks anthony.

And if you're planning on using the aisles online app ahead of thanksgiving... hy?

"*vee says o make sure to place your order