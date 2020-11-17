Thanksgiving travel safety

Global  
 

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
Next few days.

New at ten - local law enforcement is asking travelers to take precautions to keep yourself and others safe.

They're asking you to be mindful of road rage... waay 31's casey albritton has more on what you need to remember before hitting the road.

Karla parkman/ mother "we're visiting my mother-in-law.

She lives near birmingham."

Wednesday afternoon, karla parkman and her family made a two-hour drive to spend thanksgiving with family...and despite driving carefully, she noticed several car wrecks.

Karla parkman/ mother "we saw one just getting into birmingham.

It was a guy who was going on the opposite side."

The alabama law enforcement agency is asking people to be extra careful while traveling this weekend.

Gregory corble/ alea "we're asking people to be aware of the speeds they are traveling at to stay safe, obey all the traffic law and speed limit laws."

State trooper gregory corble is also asking drivers to keep a safe distance between other cars and avoid being distracted behind the wheel.

Gregory corble/ alea "please put your cell phones down."

The madison county sheriff's office is reminding people to still follow cdc guidelines while traveling.

Brent patterson/ mcso "if you have to get out of your vehicle and you're going to be around people, make sure that you are wearing your mask.

Any kind of sanitation that you can take with you."

And to avoid road rage, law enforcement says the best thing to do is give yourself extra drive time so you're not in such a hurry.

Brent patterson/ mcso "with the year we've had this year, the last thing you want to do is get on the road and cause an issue and make a terrible mistake that will affect your life for the rest of your life."

Karla parkman/ mother "take your time.

There's no rush for you to be in one place."

The madison county sheriff's office also says make sure you have your route planned ahead of time




