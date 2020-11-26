Player of the Week - Omar Howell

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 5 minutes ago

With the season on the line, big time players make big time plays......and that was evident friday night with our player of the week.

Oxford junior running back omar howell toted the rock 28 times rushing for 176 yards and scoring a 23 yard touchdown dragging tacklers into the endzone helping oxford defeat hernando advancing to north state.

Howell credits his team for making his big night possible.

"the offensive lines and the tight ends played a big role in picking up the blocks and i was just running through them.

They just kept trusting me and i just kept going.

Somebody had to make a play to get the momentum going and i saw an opening and took advantage of it.

They trust in me and i trust in them so that trust just makes our team better.

It makes us a unit."

Howell and the howell and the chargers look to return back to the state title game with a win over clinton