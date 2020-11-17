Biden Thanksgiving speech 11.25.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 minutes ago

Is calling on all american families... to do their part to stop the spread of the coronavirus as faith abubey reports....the message, part of a thanksgiving address biden delivered today to the nation, from wilmington delaware.

Pkg as american families head into an unsual thanksgiving holiday amid a surging pandemic president elect joe biden with a message of gratitude and unity sot as of today -- the coronavirus has killed more than 260 thousand americans and continues its unrelenting damage across the country the president-elect using his speech to empathize with families sitting down at dinner tables this thanksgiving filled with grief sot three days since his formal transition began -- the biden team is now in contact with every federal agency transition spokeperson jen psaki adding - the president-elect -- is preparing for his first classified presidential daily briefing psaki ?we expect the first briefing to take place on monday,?

Though biden and the president have yet to speak -- trump administration officials are so far cooperating with the transition secretary of state mike pompeo on fox news ?we?ll do everything that?s required by law.

We?ll make this work,?

The secretary of state also criticizing the president-elect's first round of cabinet picks ?

Men and women who will shape biden's national security and foreign policy pompeo ?some of these folks, they took a very different view.

They lived in bit of a fantasy world, they led from behind, they appeased.?

Meantime the president with no public events on his agenda instead sending his attorneys to pennsylvania to discuss the election with gop state lawmakers trump himself speaking by phone ?

Making unsubstantiated claims about election fraud it comes a day after the state certified its election results for biden.

Rudy guiliani whose close associated tested positive for covid 19 just this morning ?

Also at the meeting sot tag: it's unclear whether the president will have any more public events the rest of the week however, yesterday, he did wish "every american a healthy and very happy thanksgiving" faith abubey,