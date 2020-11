Video Credit: WMGT - Published 5 minutes ago

Machine... and not by hand like the statewide audit.

The state deadline to complete the process... is next wednesday.

At the same time... georgia is preparing for run off elections.

You have until december 7th to register to vote... if you want to cast a ballot in the run offs.

You can request an absentee ballot for the runoffs ... by going online, by mail, fax or in person.

If you wish to vote