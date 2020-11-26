SAW: Grand Meadow football

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 11 minutes ago

The Superlarks played the section championship without nine players.

The week ?

"* grand meadow imagine starting a game with a large portion of the team unable to play.

That's what happened to the grand meadow football team last week... and k?

"*i?

"*m?

"*t news three sp director ?

"* kaleb gillock is here with their story./// (?

"(?

"(?

"(kaleb?

"(?

"(?

Selected the superlarks as our student?

"* athelte of the week after putting together a tough performance in last week's section championship.

While they stared adversity right in the face ?

"* they didn't stop fighting until the final whistle.xxx we were down nine players five of them were starters and they were all juniors and seniors for the biggest game of the year ?

"* the superlarks were missing nine upperclassmen .

Those players were in quarantine and had to watch the section championship from afar.

This team already believed in the notion of "next man up" so backups stepped in seamlessly knowing they'd need their best game of the season.

Senior running back and linebacker ?

"* daniel smith ?

"* said the game reveald a team able to adapt and improvise.

<we didn't know what to expect.

Anybody could go out at any second so we just had to be ready for that.

That's all i could think about the whole season.> <coach sloan has been saying all year that we need to adapt.

We really wanted to get that win for all the guys that were out but just came up short but i'm still proud of how we played.> the superlarks fought valiantly but fell to lanesboro 16 to 12.

Coach sloan walks away from the loss unquestionabl y proud of his intrepid team.

<we knew we were going to have a tough battle on our hands.

Laneboro has a really good team but you know the fact that we were missing those guys it made it more difficult but i was really proud of all the guys that were able to play.> taylor glynn is hopeful the team will be able to build on the experiences of this difficult year, knowing they can unfailingly handle adversity.

<every day going out, fighting with them.

Football is such an emotional sport so when you're jus tplaying every play with them ?

"* it builds a stronger bond