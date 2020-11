Lakeland church destroyed by tornado feeds hundreds of families in need a year later



A year after an EF-2 tornado destroyed Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, the congregation is still feeding hundreds of families in need. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:36 Published 6 hours ago

Update: Stabbing At San Jose's Grace Baptist Church; At Least Two Dead; Suspect In Custody



Joe Vazquez report on fatal stabbing at church in San Jose that left at least two people dead Sunday night (11-22-2020) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:29 Published 3 days ago