Swamp Thing S01E07 Brilliant Disguise
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Swamp Thing S01E07 Brilliant Disguise
Swamp Thing 1x07 Brilliant Disguise - Season 1 episode 7 - promo trailer HD About SWAMP THING: From DC, SWAMP THING follows Dr. Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed, "Gotham," "Teen Wolf") as she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana.
But when a mysterious creature emerges from the murky marsh, she finds herself facing the nightmares of a supernatural world where no one is safe.