Rueter-Hess Incline Challenge & Trails Open On Thanksgiving
The Rueter-Hess Recreation Authority will open its new Incline Challenge and trails on Thanksgiving day.
A New 132 Step Incline Will Open In Douglas County On Thanksgiving DayThe Rosie Rueter Trail and the Incline Challenge will open Thanksgiving day, both are located east of I-25 off Hess Road in Douglas County.
A New 132 Step Incline Will Open In Douglas County On November 26thThe Rosie Rueter Trail and the Incline Challenge will open Thanksgiving day, both are located east of I-25 off Hess Road in Douglas County.