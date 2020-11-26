Video Credit: WKTV - Published on November 26, 2020

With the current state of the coronavirus pandemic, Utica College has decided not to have its hockey programs play any non-conference games prior to the delayed start of UCHC play in January.

Utica College hockey season put on ice, or taken off it, until after the new year

This upcoming season.

The u-c athletics department has confirmed that the men's and women's ice hockey programs will not play any games until the spring semester which begins in january.

The united collegiate hockey conference - where the pioneers play - had previously postponed conference competition until january first provided it was safe to play at that time.

It did leave the door open for member schools to schedule non- conference games - which u-c hoped to do following thanksgiving...but recent spikes in cases have caused the school to hold off until after the new year.

It's not the scenario anyone was hoping for - but the pioneers said it's best course of action.

David fontaine: we want to play there is no doubt about that.

Coaches want to get out there and coach, student athletes want to get out there playing, i want to be able to support all of that and go to our games and see our student athletes and watch them celebrate, but we have to take that safety into consideration with every decision that we make.

It was the right decision to wait and i know that people get frustrated, you know what happens, but being patient and staying the course has proven to be the right way to go.

Schedules have not been released for either the men's or women's team at this time as they are in the process of being finalized.

