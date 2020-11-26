Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Utica College hockey season put on ice, or taken off it, until after the new year

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Utica College hockey season put on ice, or taken off it, until after the new year

Utica College hockey season put on ice, or taken off it, until after the new year

With the current state of the coronavirus pandemic, Utica College has decided not to have its hockey programs play any non-conference games prior to the delayed start of UCHC play in January.

This upcoming season.

The u-c athletics department has confirmed that the men's and women's ice hockey programs will not play any games until the spring semester which begins in january.

The united collegiate hockey conference - where the pioneers play - had previously postponed conference competition until january first provided it was safe to play at that time.

It did leave the door open for member schools to schedule non- conference games - which u-c hoped to do following thanksgiving...but recent spikes in cases have caused the school to hold off until after the new year.

It's not the scenario anyone was hoping for - but the pioneers said it's best course of action.

David fontaine: we want to play there is no doubt about that.

Coaches want to get out there and coach, student athletes want to get out there playing, i want to be able to support all of that and go to our games and see our student athletes and watch them celebrate, but we have to take that safety into consideration with every decision that we make.

It was the right decision to wait and i know that people get frustrated, you know what happens, but being patient and staying the course has proven to be the right way to go.

Schedules have not been released for either the men's or women's team at this time as they are in the process of being finalized.

Stay with newschannel two for updates as more information is announced.

We're just two days away from the much-anticipated start of the




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rose Bowl game relocated to Texas due to Covid-19 [Video]

Rose Bowl game relocated to Texas due to Covid-19

The Rose Bowl will no longer host of one of this season’s College Football Playoff semifinals on New Year’s Day due to Covid-19 restrictions in Southern California, the College Football Playoff and..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 00:34Published
Parts of the Northeast blanketed by over a foot of snow [Video]

Parts of the Northeast blanketed by over a foot of snow

The East Coast is getting rocked by a storm that has dumped more snow on Central Park in 24 hours than all of last winter season. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:48Published
Colgate men's ice hockey adds three games to schedule in December [Video]

Colgate men's ice hockey adds three games to schedule in December

The Raiders men's ice hockey team will face Clarkson, St. Lawrence, and RIT prior to New Year's for non-conference games.

Credit: WKTVPublished