Cyclone Nivar: Chennai witnesses strong winds, trees uprooted in many parts

Chennai witnessed spell of strong winds after Cyclone Nivar made landfall near Puducherry on November 26.

Water-logging was also witnessed in parts of Chennai city following overnight rainfall due to Cyclone Nivar's effect.

Trees were also uprooted in many parts of the city.

Chennai Corporation workers are cleaning roads near Marina Beach and Nungambakkam areas today.