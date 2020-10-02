Cyclone Nivar: Chennai witnesses strong winds, trees uprooted in many parts

India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that the Cyclone Nivar would decrease further in strength and turn into a cyclonic storm. The cyclone made landfall near Puducherry in the early hours of Thursday. Following landfall, both Puducherry and Tamil Nadu received heavy rainfall. Puducherry received 237 mm of rainfall until 2:30 am on Thursday night. Over 1 lakh people were evacuated across the state of Tamil Nadu. Transport services remain affected in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai. IMD said that even though the cyclone will weaken into a cyclonic storm, wind speeds could go upto 85-95 kmph, as cyclone moves northwestwards. Watch the full video for more.
Cyclone Nivar made landfall in Chennai and Puducherry on late night of November 26 with both the cities witnessing rainfall and strong winds. The Marina beach area in Chennai was almost deserted in view of the cyclone. More than 1 lakh people have been evacuated across Tamil Nadu, whereas Puducherry evacuated over 1000 people. The centre of cyclone will cross coast near Puducherry around 3 AM.
Edappadi K Palaniswami has been chosen as AIADMK's CM candidate for Tamil Nadu polls 2021. Party top leader and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam announced the development. AIADMK also constituted a steering committee of 11 members for assembly elections. Committee includes Ministers Dindigul C Sreenivasan, P Thangamani, SP Velumani, others. Panneerselvam informed that the nomination decision was taken unanimously. Later, the leaders paid tribute to former CM Jayalalithaa at her memorial at Marina Beach.
The nation is celebrating 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Oct 02. Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi Palaniswamy, Deputy Chief Minsiter O Panneerselvam and Governor Banwarilal Purohit paid floral tribute to Bapu at TN's Marina beach. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Jaipur on his birth anniversary. Deputy CM of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar also paid floral tribute to Bapu's statue in Pune. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan also paid his respects to the father of nation.