Watch: India successfully test-fires land-attack version of BrahMos missile

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Watch: India successfully test-fires land-attack version of BrahMos missile

India successfully test fired a land attack version of BrahMos supersonic missile.

The supersonic cruise missile was test-fired on November 24 at Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

It hit its target, which was on a different island with ‘pinpoint accuracy’.

The strike range of BrahMos missile has now been enhanced to over 400 km.

BrahMos Aerospace, an India-Russian joint venture, produces the lethal weapon that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or from land platforms. According to official sources, in the next few days, the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy are scheduled to carry out separate test-firing of the new version of the air-launched and naval versions of the supersonic cruise missile respectively.

