|
|
|
‘He only gave us joy’: Argentinians pay tribute to Diego Maradona
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:34s - Published
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Zidane and Koke remember Maradona
Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane says Diego Maradona's death marks a sad day "not only for the soccer world, but for the entire world".
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:09Published
Soccer icon and World Cup winner Maradona dies
Argentinean soccer great Diego Maradona died on Wednesday, less than a month after his 60th birthday, following a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. Adam Reed reports.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:31Published
Abortion in Argentina: President Fernandez pushes to change law
In Argentina, crowds of women's rights activists and pro-abortion rights demonstrators wearing green scarves rallied in Buenos Aires in support of the president's move to change strict abortion laws.
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 03:04Published
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Pep Guardiola and Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp have paid tribute to Diego Maradona, with the Manchester...
SoccerNews.com - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|