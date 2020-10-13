Global  
 

‘He only gave us joy’: Argentinians pay tribute to Diego Maradona

Crowds gather in the Buenos Aires neighbourhood Maradona once called home to pay respects following the footballer’s death.


President Fernandez' ratings fall over failure to handle economy and contain the coronavirus.

Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane says Diego Maradona's death marks a sad day "not only for the soccer world, but for the entire world".

Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona dies at 60

 Soccer legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, Argentina's presidential office announced Wednesday.
A moment of silence is held at all eight Champions League fixtures onWednesday, as the footballing world pays tribute to Argentina legend DiegoMaradona, who has died aged 60.

Argentinean soccer great Diego Maradona died on Wednesday, less than a month after his 60th birthday, following a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. Adam Reed reports.

In Argentina, crowds of women's rights activists and pro-abortion rights demonstrators wearing green scarves rallied in Buenos Aires in support of the president's move to change strict abortion laws.

Francisco Sagasti sworn-in as Peru's interim President

 Read full article ANI18 November 2020, 12:14 pm·1-min read Francisco Sagasti (Credit: Reuters Pictures) Buenos Aires [Argentina], November 18 (ANI/Sputnik):..
Argentina captain Lionel Messi and team mates Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes arrive in Buenos Aires ahead of Paraguay qualifier.

Pep Guardiola and Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp have paid tribute to Diego Maradona, with the Manchester...
A monument in Barranquilla City, Columbia is lit up in the colors of Argentina while displaying a message paying tribute to Diego Maradona on Wednesday night, November 25.

Soccer legend Diego Maradona died on Wednesday, November 25 at his home in the suburbs of Buenos Aires. He was 60 years old.

