Police use water cannon, tear gas on agitating farmers near Delhi-Haryana border

Delhi's borders continie to remain under tight security in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana have called for a two-day protest over Centre's new farm laws.

Haryana Police deployed more than 1,500 security personnel at Faridabad-Delhi border.

Police used water cannon and tear gas to disperse farmers at Shambhu border, near Ambala.

Drone camera has also been deployed for security surveillance at Delhi-Faridabad border.

Security was heightened on Thursday morning to stop protesting farmers from coming to Delhi.

Earlier, Delhi Police rejected requests from farmers' unions to hold protest in the city.

Farmers in Punjab have been staging protests against new farm laws passed in September.

Several opposition parties have termed these contentious agricultural bills as anti-farmer.