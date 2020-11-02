Police use water cannon, tear gas on agitating farmers near Delhi-Haryana border

COVID-19 tests are being done on passengers arriving from Delhi, Goa, Rajasthan and Gujarat at Pune Railway Station. A doctor said, "Passengers with high temperature are undergoing Rapid Antigen Test; if positive, being shifted to hospital. We are keeping record." The Maharashtra government on November 23 imposed restrictions on travellers who wish to come to the state from heavily coronavirus-afflicted states like Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat and Goa. The restrictions are imposed on both rail or air travellers. The travellers have to undergone an RT-PCR test.
In the wake of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march, heavy security has been deployed at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) to stop the agitating farmers. Proper barricading is also being done and police are ready to stop the farmers from entering the national capital. Delhi Police have rejected all requests from various farmers' organisations to hold protest in the national capital on November 26 and 27. Meanwhile, Haryana Police will deploy more than 1,500 security personnel at the Faridabad-Delhi borders. Farmers coming from Ludhiana and other parts of Punjab to Delhi under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Union are carrying months' rations with them. Farmers in Punjab have been staging several protests against the three new farm laws, passed by the central government in September this year. Parliament had passed the three agriculture Bills--The Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020. Several opposition parties have termed these legislations as anti-farmer.
Faridabad Police has filed a 600-page charge sheet at a district court in the city in connection with the Ballabgarh murder case in record 11 days. The Ballabgarh case refers to the murder of 21-year-old Nikita Tomar, who was shot dead by a man on October 25. "Faridabad Police has filed the charge sheet in the Nikita Tomar murder case in record 11 days. The 600-page charge sheet has around 60 witnesses. Faridabad Police has conducted the investigation on scientific grounds in which forensic and digital evidences were collected," said Adarshdeep Singh, ACP, Faridabad.
Home Minister of Haryana, Anil Vij on November 02 stated that the state government will make a law against 'Love-Jihad' after discussion with the coalition partners and other states like Uttar Pradesh. He said, "In the Ballabhgarh incident, the girl's parents have alleged that their daughter ran into an instance of 'Love-Jihad'. Other cases like this have intermittently surfaced too. I have also instructed the SIT to look into an angle of 'Love-Jihad'." "We are also deliberating on whether to bring in any law in this regard with our coalition partners and other states like UP. We are a democratic country and problems are only solved with laws, not sticks. So we'll make this law having discussed it with all," he added. The statement comes after a 21-year-old woman, was shot in broad daylight outside her college in Faridabad.
The management of Axis Bank felicitated ASI Seema Dhaka on her stupendous achievement of tracing and reuniting 76 missing or lost children with their families, which earned her Out of Turn Promotion. Sanjay Singh, Special CP, law and order, graced the occasion with his presence and thanked Axis Bank for this gesture. On this occasion, Tanu Malhotra, Sr Vice President, Rajeev Chawla, Vice President and other senior officials of Axis Bank presented a memento and shawl to Seema Dhaka as a token of appreciation. They also wished her success in future endeavours.