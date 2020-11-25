Monterey County jail inmates included in statewide EDD unemployment fraud

Tens of thousands of California jail and prison inmates, including serial killers, rapists, child molesters and murderers on death row, are accused of scamming California's Employment Development Department out of COVID-19-related unemployment assistance, district attorneys announced at a news conference Tuesday.

Estimates of the fraud could near $1 billion and the vast majority of money taken so far will not be recouped.