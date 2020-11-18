Spain migrant crisis: Deaths and arrivals surge on Canary Islands
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:57s - Published
3 days ago
Spain migrant crisis: Deaths and arrivals surge on Canary Islands
Growing desperation and a surge in deaths - thousands of migrants seek asylum on Spain's Canary Islands.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Migrant boat capsizes off Canary Islands A boat with 35 migrants of North African origin on board was heading towards the Canary Islands when it capsized on Tuesday, emergency services said. Olivia Chan reports. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:00 Published on January 1, 1970
Related videos from verified sources
Senegalese migrants vow to sail to Europe again A surge of migrants leaving Senegal for Europe in the last few weeks has left hundreds dead at sea and thousands stranded on the Spanish island of Gran Canarias. Soraya Ali reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:56 Published 1 week ago
How a woman and her migrant brother were reunited On Nov. 7, Sarah Bettache received an unexpected phone call from her brother Ahmed, who told her he was on the Spanish island of Gran Canaria. Two days earlier, the 19-year-old had left his native.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:46 Published 1 week ago