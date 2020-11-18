Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Spain migrant crisis: Deaths and arrivals surge on Canary Islands

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:57s - Published
Spain migrant crisis: Deaths and arrivals surge on Canary Islands

Spain migrant crisis: Deaths and arrivals surge on Canary Islands

Growing desperation and a surge in deaths - thousands of migrants seek asylum on Spain's Canary Islands.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Canary Islands Canary Islands Archipelago in the Atlantic and autonomous community of Spain

Migrant boat capsizes off Canary Islands [Video]

Migrant boat capsizes off Canary Islands

A boat with 35 migrants of North African origin on board was heading towards the Canary Islands when it capsized on Tuesday, emergency services said. Olivia Chan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:00Published
Teleworking holidays: Canary Islands try to attract Europe's growing numbers of remote workers [Video]

Teleworking holidays: Canary Islands try to attract Europe's growing numbers of remote workers

As winter kicks in, some flexible workers are looking to ditch often lonely and isolated home offices for warmer climes, something the Canary Islands want to cash in on following the impact of the coronavirus on its main source of income: tourism.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:32Published
Canary Islands migrants: Spain struggles as African arrivals rise [Video]

Canary Islands migrants: Spain struggles as African arrivals rise

Local government is overwhelmed as 9,000 migrants from Africa arrive in the past month alone.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:58Published

Related videos from verified sources

Senegalese migrants vow to sail to Europe again [Video]

Senegalese migrants vow to sail to Europe again

A surge of migrants leaving Senegal for Europe in the last few weeks has left hundreds dead at sea and thousands stranded on the Spanish island of Gran Canarias. Soraya Ali reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:56Published
How a woman and her migrant brother were reunited [Video]

How a woman and her migrant brother were reunited

On Nov. 7, Sarah Bettache received an unexpected phone call from her brother Ahmed, who told her he was on the Spanish island of Gran Canaria. Two days earlier, the 19-year-old had left his native..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:46Published
Hundreds evicted from Gran Canaria migrant camp [Video]

Hundreds evicted from Gran Canaria migrant camp

Police remove hundreds of migrants from an emergency camp at a port on the Spanish Canary Islands.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:53Published